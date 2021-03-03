Brazil economy faces headwinds after worst plunge in decades

Brazil saw a robust rebound in the back half of 2020, with 7.7% and 3.2% growth in the third and fourth quarters, IBGE data showed. Family consumption buoyed results in both quarters, helped by the government welfare program, but that was discontinued at the end of the year.

Brazil’s economy was expected to contract less in 2020 than any other major economy in the region, the IMF’s Western Hemisphere director, Alejandro Werner, wrote in a report last month.

Nearly 14 million people were unemployed in Brazil at the end of 2020, a slight improvement from the third quarter, according to IBGE data. Even more were underemployed.

Under increasing pressure to restore at least some emergency funding to poor Brazilians, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes warned this week that Brazil’s economy could resemble that of Argentina within six months and Venezuela within a year and a half if it doesn’t limit spending.

As mass vaccination progresses, Goldman Sachs' chief Latin America economist Alberto Ramos said in a note Wednesday he expects Brazil’s services industry, which has been particularly badly hit, to recover by the second half of next year.