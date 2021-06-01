Brazil's economy grows more than expected in first quarter

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil's economy grew more than expected in the first quarter of 2021, continuing its rebound from pandemic recession as many declined to hunker down amid COVID-19's brutal second wave.

Latin America's largest economy grew 1.2% from the fourth quarter, according to data the national statistics agency released Tuesday. That was above the 0.7% median forecast from economists surveyed by Broadcast, the real-time financial news service of Agencia Estado. The increase was led by a 5.7% jump in the agriculture sector, and also included a 4.6% surge in investments.

Brazil’s economy has returned to pre-pandemic levels of activity after a 4.1% recession last year that was smaller than its neighbors, some of which contracted by twice as much. In large part that was due to the generous pandemic welfare program that reached about a third of the population and buoyed activity. At the same time, President Jair Bolsonaro denounced restrictions aimed at containing the pandemic, saying economic activity must not grind to a halt, and he influenced many local leaders and residents.