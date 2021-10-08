Brazil's inflation hits double digits, punishing the poor

The pandemic shed light on people with precarious jobs and those working informally, said Lauro Gonzalez, a professor at the Getulio Vargas Foundation who specializes in financial inclusion of Brazil’s poor. Many previously earned just enough to not qualify for social benefits.

That includes Jaqueline Silva, 19, who lost her job selling refrigeration equipment last year, couldn't make rent and moved to a squat in downtown Rio with her infant daughter. She told the AP that she begged for the first time in her life — “I was dying of shame, but I had to” — then began receiving some donations of diapers and basic foodstuffs. She's been hunting for any job, with no luck so far, and joined the people who scavenge scraps from the meat truck.

“I was pretty embarrassed at first, but now it's practically become routine,” Silva said while awaiting its arrival.

But the truck didn't come, apparently due to shockwaves from the newspaper coverage. That meant Silva and others gathered would need to find another source for meat — or go without. ---

AP videojournalist Lucas Dumphreys contributed.

