Brisbane set to be named 2032 Olympics host next month

“I’ve been around long enough to not predict how my IOC colleagues will vote,” he said. “Even with one candidate, you still have to go to a vote and the majority of the members still have to say yes. They haven’t said goodbye to other (potential) candidates.”

Asked how Brisbane could fail to get the necessary votes, Coates said some IOC members might say “it’s too soon.”

“Or some will want to be satisfied when we discuss with them that we’ve got athletes living in three villages, not the usual concept of one,” he added. “It’s now permitted. I’ve seen some from the athletes’ commission saying that the great thing about the Olympic Games is that we get all the athletes from all the teams from all the sports together. Well, they’re not going to be. And I’m sure a question will come.”

The Brisbane bid includes 32 venues, most of which already exist. The Gabba stadium, currently one of the premier venues in international cricket, will be refurbished for the 2032 Games and a so-called Brisbane Live arena is planned in a for a downtown redevelopment.

The 2024 Olympics will be held in Paris, with the 2028 Games in Los Angeles — both cities offering more stability than the troubled and often chaotic organization in Rio.