Brit swimmer Dean beats COVID twice to win gold at Olympics

And even after the immediate symptoms subsided from his second infection in January, he couldn't get straight back into the pool because of the lingering effects on his body. He was out of the pool for six to seven weeks, he said, trying to regain his strength.

“I’m thinking how am I going to be able to recover from this in time to get a solid block of work done before the Olympic trials?" he said. “It was tough kind of wrapping my head around that during an Olympic year.

“It wasn’t life-threatening ... but when you are doing a sport that is quite heavy on the cardio-vascular system, and you can see it’s affecting your lungs, you're coughing and all that stuff, you’re a little bit worried about how you’re going to build back in."

The 21-year-old Dean feared his chance at an Olympic debut was gone but credited coach David McNulty for calming him down, and then building him back up again.

Dean's victory was a surprise within Team GB, with teammate Scott tipped as the likelier gold-medal chance out of the two of them. Dean edged out Scott by just four-hundredths of a second, and also took the British record off Scott.