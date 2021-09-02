Britain sends Australia 4 million Pfizer doses in swap deal

But one home-grown vaccine was abandoned during development because it produced false positive results to HIV tests. Locally-produced AstraZeneca, which is the only alternative to Pfizer registered for use in Australia so far, proved unpopular with many due to changing medical advice on the risk of blood clots. Australia initially bought only 10 million Pfizer doses but has increased the order to 40 million shots this year.

The first of 10 million shots of the Moderna vaccine is expected to become available soon.

The need for vaccines comes as Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, on Friday reported its deadliest day of the pandemic with 12 fatalities and a record 1,431 new infections. The state government predicted the daily death toll will peak next month if the pace of vaccination is maintained.

The state government plans to triple the number of intensive care unit beds and staff in October when the number of COVID-19 patients are expected to peak, New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

She expects 70% of the population aged 16 and older in her state will be fully vaccinated by mid-October.

The outbreak that began in Sydney in June has spread to Melbourne, Australia’s second-most populous city and the capital of Victoria state.