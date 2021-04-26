Britain targets 22 people with new anti-corruption sanctions

LONDON (AP) — Britain imposed asset freezes and travel bans Monday on 22 people accused of bribery, kickbacks and fraud in its first use of new sanctions powers to target corruption around the world.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told lawmakers that the sanctions would prevent the U.K. from being used as “a haven for dirty money.”

The list includes 14 Russians implicated in a $230 million tax fraud and three members of the Gupta business family who are enmeshed in a corruption scandal in South Africa. Britain is also sanctioning businessman Ashraf Seed Ahmed Al-Cardinal, accused of stealing state assets in impoverished South Sudan, and individuals from Honduras, Nicaragua and Guatemala.

Britain previously imposed sanctions as part of the European Union or under the auspices of the United Nations. Since leaving the EU in 2020, it has introduced its own sanctions regime.

The anti-corruption sanctions — imposed in coordination with the United States — complement a set of measures targeting human rights abuses that Britain introduced last year. Both have been labelled “Magnitsky sanctions” after Sergei Magnitsky, a lawyer who died in a Moscow prison after exposing a tax fraud scheme involving Russian officials, including those sanctioned by the U.K. on Monday.