Britain's FM meets with Cambodian officials for trade talks

As Raab met with officials, human rights observers noted that Cambodia has recently arrested and imprisoned environmental activists and urged the foreign secretary to call for their release, as well as some 70 other political prisoners.

“Foreign Secretary Raab’s visit comes in the midst of a human rights crisis in Cambodia, and both his talking points and public pronouncements need to reflect that," said Phil Robertson, Human Rights Watch's deputy Asia director.

“The U.K. should also ensure any future trade preferences granted to Cambodia be firmly based on improvements in civil and political rights," he said.

Following his meeting with Prak Sokhonn, Raab tweeted that the two had talked about “our shared priorities such as trade, human rights & #Myanmar,” but did not elaborate.

Raab also met with Environment Minister Say Sam Al. Ministry spokesperson Neth Pheaktra said in a tweet that the two talked about “joint priorities” including human rights, trade, COVID-19 and Myanmar. He did not provide further details.

Raab started his three-country trip in Vietnam and is to head to Singapore after his visit to Cambodia.

It is his fifth visit to Southeast Asia as foreign secretary.

