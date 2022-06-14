Brittney Griner's detention in Russia extended to at least July 2, report says

(CNN) — U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, who has been held in Russia since February on accusations of drug smuggling,
will remain in Russian custody through at least July 2 after a Russian court extended her detention, Russian state news agency TASS reported Tuesday.
Griner, 31, has been officially classified as "wrongfully detained," a U.S. State Department official
told CNN in May.
Supporters, including Griner's family and the WNBA, have
vigorously advocated for her release, with some expressing concerns Russia would use Griner as a political pawn amid tensions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport in February, when Russian authorities claimed she had cannabis oil in her luggage and accused her of smuggling significant amounts of a narcotic substance, an offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The two-time Olympic gold medalist and star of the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury plays in Russia during that league's offseason.
Griner's detention has been extended repeatedly.
A Russian court announced in March it had extended her pretrial detention until mid-May. Last month, Griner's detention was extended once again until June 18, TASS reported at the time. Read more:
🎧 Listen now: Brittney Griner's detention in Russia underscores the dangers of traveling with marijuana and related products.
