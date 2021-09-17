Budapest mayor enters primary to run against Hungary's Orban

The opposition's primary contest, which begins on Saturday and will take place in two rounds, is part of the its electoral strategy of fielding single joint candidates against the Fidesz contender in each electoral district.

That method led to significant gains during municipal elections in 2019, when the coalition flipped the leadership of Budapest and most of Hungary’s larger cities.

Judit Skirba, who attended the campaign event Friday, said she supports Karacsony but would vote for another opposition candidate even if he loses the primary.

“I came because after a long time, I finally see a face which I am glad to look at, someone who is honest and who, it seems, is credible,” she said.

Opposition politicians say their unity strategy is the only way to defeat Orban after his party authored and unilaterally passed a new election law in 2011.

That law transformed the electoral system from a two-round process to a single round majoritarian system, and reduced the number of parliamentary seats by nearly half, something critics say unfairly favors the ruling party: In 2016 elections, Fidesz won a two-thirds parliamentary majority while receiving less than 45% of votes.