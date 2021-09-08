Bulgaria, EU's least vaccinated nation, faces deadly surge

“I don’t believe vaccines work,” she told the AP. “Hospitals are full of people who are vaccinated ... I already had the virus. I don’t believe it’s so dangerous. I have other health issues and if it was that dangerous, I would probably be dead already.”

But Sibila Marinova, manager of Veliko Tarnovo’s intensive care unit, says all 10 beds in its COVID-19 ICU ward are occupied and she feels angry that so many Bulgarians are refusing to get jabbed.

“100% of the ICU patients are unvaccinated,” she told the AP, adding that staff shortages are only piling on more pressure.

Bulgaria has access to all four of the vaccines approved by the EU — Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Johnson&Johnson. But since the start of the pandemic, more than 19,000 people in Bulgaria have died of COVID-19, the EU’s third-highest death rate, behind only the Czech Republic and Hungary. In the last week, an average of 41 people have died each day.

Bulgaria's largely failed inoculation campaign now risks putting the country’s ailing health care system under serious strain.