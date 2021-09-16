Bulgaria interim government sworn in until November election

“The (caretaker) government revealed the burdensome bequest (of the previous regular government), the oligarchic governance model, the destruction in the social welfare systems and the unlawfulness in large infrastructure projects,” he said.

He praised the caretaker Cabinet for standing up against the “captured state model,” for ending the “extortion exercised by the previous powerholders against businesses," and putting in motion the control systems of the state.

Stefan Yanev, 61, remains at the helm of the new caretaker government in which all but three ministers also keep their positions.

Yanev, a retired brigadier general has served the last four years as a security adviser to Radev and is an alumnus of the National War College in Washington. He also was defense minister in an earlier caretaker government appointed by Radev in 2017.

Before taking the oath of office, Yanev said his motivation and that of his Cabinet to take office was responsibility, and vowed to put additional efforts to resolve people’s problems.

With another decree, the president dissolved parliament on Wednesday.

Analysts predict that November’s early election will probably lead to another fragmented parliament, which would lead to more political instability and stand in the way of the EU’s least-vaccinated nation to effectively tap the bloc’s coronavirus recovery fund.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0