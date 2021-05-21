Bulgaria upholds veto on North Macedonia EU accession talks

“Our goal is to create the necessary conditions for restoring dialogue between Sofia and Skopje via concrete positive steps, including at the highest level, which can serve as a foundation for a future regular government to work on returning the relations between Bulgaria and the Republic of North Macedonia to the appropriate level,” Stoev said.

Bulgaria, which joined the EU in 2007, has been an active supporter of letting the six Western Balkan countries into the 27-nation bloc, which could help improve living standards and insulate the region from the influence of Russia and China.

The EU officials also visited North Macedonia after their talks in Bulgaria.

North Macedonia’s prime minister, Zoran Zaev said they presented a proposal which he said provided a “good basis” for resolving the dispute and paving the way for the country to start accession negotiations.

“It is especially important for us that this draft solution does not touch or encroach our Macedonian identity issues, which satisfies our crucial position," Zaev said, without revealing any details of the proposal.