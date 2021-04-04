Bulgaria's leader seeks 4th term amid pandemic, protests

A cyclist passes by election poster of two rival parties in capital Sofia, Bulgaria on Saturday, April 3, 2021. After months of nationwide anti-government protests over corruption, stalled reforms and a stagnating economy in the EU's poorest member state, Bulgarians are gearing up for a parliamentary election in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic.
A pedestrian walks past election poster of Kornelia Ninova in capital Sofia, Bulgaria on Saturday, April 3, 2021. After months of nationwide anti-government protests over corruption, stalled reforms and a stagnating economy in the EU's poorest member state, Bulgarians are gearing up for a parliamentary election in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic.
In this photo released by the GERZB Party, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov casts his ballot during parliamentary elections in the town of during the parliamentary elections in the town of Bankya, Bulgaria, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Bulgarians are heading to the polls on Sunday to cast ballots for a new parliament after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge of coronavirus infections.
Election official in protective clothes carries a ballot box and election material as the polls open for parliamentary elections in the town of Bankya near capital Sofia, Bulgaria on Sunday, April 4, 2021. Bulgarians are heading to the polls on Sunday to cast ballots for a new parliament after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge of coronavirus infections.
A man casts his ballot during parliamentary elections in the town of Bankya near capital Sofia, Bulgaria on Sunday, April 4, 2021. Bulgarians are heading to the polls on Sunday to cast ballots for a new parliament after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge of coronavirus infections.
A health worker sprays disinfectant at a polling station during parliamentary elections in the town of during the parliamentary elections in the town of Bankya, Bulgaria, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Bulgarians are heading to the polls on Sunday to cast ballots for a new parliament after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge of coronavirus infections.
Voters respecting social distance wait to cast their ballot during parliamentary elections in the town of Bankya near capital Sofia, Bulgaria on Sunday, April 4, 2021. Bulgarians are heading to the polls on Sunday to cast ballots for a new parliament after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge of coronavirus infections.
People dressed in protective clothing representing COVID-19 mobile polling station go to address of sick people for their casting vote, Sofia, Bulgaria, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Bulgarians are heading to the polls on Sunday to cast ballots for a new parliament after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge of coronavirus infections.
Kornelia Ninova, Bulgarian Socialists Party leader casts her vote in Sofia, Bulgaria, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Bulgarians are heading to the polls on Sunday to cast ballots for a new parliament after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge of coronavirus infections.
A person casts his vote as election officials run an election mobile polling station dressed in protective clothing, for sick people to cast their vote, in Sofia, Bulgaria, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Bulgarians are heading to the polls on Sunday to cast ballots for a new parliament after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge of coronavirus infections.
Voters check the electoral material before voting during parliamentary elections in the town of during the parliamentary elections in the town of Bankya, Bulgaria, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Bulgarians are heading to the polls on Sunday to cast ballots for a new parliament after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge of coronavirus infections.
A man casts his ballot during parliamentary elections in the town of Bankya near capital Sofia, Bulgaria on Sunday, April 4, 2021. Bulgarians are heading to the polls on Sunday to cast ballots for a new parliament after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge of coronavirus infections.
A voter checks the electoral material before voting during parliamentary elections in the town of Bankya near capital Sofia, Bulgaria on Sunday, April 4, 2021. Bulgarians are heading to the polls on Sunday to cast ballots for a new parliament after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge of coronavirus infections.
A COVID-19 positive person casts his vote at mobile polling station in Sofia, Bulgaria, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Election officials are running an election mobile polling station dressed in protective clothing, for sick people to cast their vote. Bulgarians are heading to the polls on Sunday to cast ballots for a new parliament after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge of coronavirus infections.
By VESELIN TOSHKOV
Associated Press
SOFIA, Bugaria (AP) — Bulgarians voted Sunday in a parliamentary election widely seen as a referendum on the country's center-right prime minister after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge in coronavirus infections.
Prime Minister Boyko Borissov is hoping to win his fourth term. The 61-year-old politician has led the populist GERB party since its founding in 2006 and has ruled Bulgaria with an iron grip for most of the last 11 years.
“I have always taken into account what the people decide ... Let the elections be honest,” Borissov was quoted as saying after he cast his ballot without reporters present due to pandemic restrictions.
Borissov has avoided contact with journalists since the protests started in July, instead relying on social media to broadcast his almost daily campaign stops at construction sites while promoting his party’s slogan: “Work, work, work.”
Support for Borrissov has eroded since thousands took to the streets and accused the government of being influenced by oligarchs, failing to eliminate graft and poverty and failing to overhaul the judicial system.
President Rumen Radev, a vocal critic of Borissov, urged Bulgarians to turn Sunday's election into the first step toward a return to laws and rules.
“I voted against the collapse of statehood, lawlessness and corruption and for a free, just and prosperous Bulgaria,” he said Sunday after voting.