Bulgaria's leader seeks 4th term amid pandemic, protests

Some 6.7 million eligible voters were electing 240 lawmakers.

Bulgaria, which joined NATO in 2004 and the European Union in 2007, has been repeatedly criticized for corruption and deficiencies in the rule of law and media freedom, but Borissov on Sunday trumpeted the country's ties with the West.

“The immense support we received from our counterparts in Europe shows the importance of a stable European government in Bulgaria,” he said.

The latest election polls suggested that while the vote may produce a fragmented parliament that will struggle to elect a new government, Borissov’s GERB will end up with the most seats. The polls showed the party 5-10 percentage points ahead of its main challenger, the Bulgarian Socialist Party, but far from gaining the absolute majority needed to govern alone.

The leader of the Socialists, Kornelia Ninova, said she voted for “reforms and stability,” and for “a social Bulgaria which won’t leave anyone alone in the crisis.”

Several smaller groups are expected to ride the anti-government sentiment to secure the 4% threshold required to enter parliament for the first time. One, led by a popular TV entertainer, is projected to place third.