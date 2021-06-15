Buoyed by allied summits, Biden ready to take on Putin

The two men departed their posts earlier this year as part of what both Russia and the United States describe as an all-time low in the two countries' relationship.

In addition, Russia has complained for years about its eviction and loss of consulates in San Francisco and Seattle and other facilities in Maryland and New York. The U.S., meanwhile, has been forced to close its consulate in St. Petersburg and is now facing the loss of Russian citizens employed by its embassy in Moscow, which will significantly reduce the consular services it is able to provide.

Biden also is looking to make progress on a new arms control agreement between the two nations, which agreed to a five-year extension of the remaining current pact in January.

Putin foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov sought to moderate expectations for the summit, but he strongly emphasized its importance given the current tensions.

“It’s the first such meeting that takes place at a time when the bilateral relations are extremely bad,” he said. “Both parties realize it’s time to start dealing with the issues that have piled up.”