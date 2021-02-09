Businesses start to rethink Myanmar as coup ignites protests

Myanmar's opening to more international trade, investment and tourism has integrated its economy with foreign business in myriad ways. Many Myanmar businesses and individuals rely heavily on Facebook, for example.

The coup and its aftermath have put many such companies in an awkward position.

Norway's Telenor ASA is a major provider of mobile telecoms, having helped build the system nearly from scratch. After it was ordered by the Myanmar government to disrupt service, it issued a statement expressing “deep concern."

“Telenor Myanmar, as a local company, is bound by local law and needs to handle this irregular and difficult situation. We have employees on the ground and our first priority is to ensure their safety," it said. “We deeply regret the impact the shutdown has on the people in Myanmar."

China has extensive investments in Myanmar, though its companies are less likely to face a public backlash over involvement with its military.

Whether there will be a big shift in investment remains to be seen: For the most part Western governments have sought to avoid sanctions that might hurt local businesses and workers, just adding to their troubles.

But reputational risk, already high due to the Rohingya problem, could grow for the many foreign companies that rely on factories in Myanmar's new industrial zones for their brand-name apparel, shoes and other consumer goods.

