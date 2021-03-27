Calls for change for women's rights in French sports

On the day the documentary went on air, more than 150 female sports journalists published an appeal calling for “gaining ground” in the profession.

The top French media watchdog said that women’s voices were heard in 13% of all radio and TV sports coverage in the country last year. About half of France’s journalists are women, although they make up only 10% of the country’s 3,000 sports journalists.

Maracineanu, who has been in President Emmanuel Macron’s government for two years, said she herself experiences sexist attitudes in her job — including some people suggesting she’s not competent or legitimate enough to supervise all sports, especially those traditionally viewed as masculine.

“They make me feel I don’t have the right to speak about some topics because social media or even some journalists or commentators feel they are allowed to call into question what I’m saying as sports minister,” she said. “I often get some remarks saying, ‘You, you know about swimming, but you don’t know about soccer or rugby.’”

Yet things are changing, she added.