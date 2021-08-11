Canada lawyer: Huawei CFO committed "commercial dishonesty"

Meng told the bank official that Huawei “was not engaged in any activity that may cause HSBC to run afoul of US sanction law,” Frater said.

She also said Huawei was rigorous in its sanction compliance and demanded the same of any partners working in Iran.

“The truth is, Huawei was in full control of Skycom,” Frater said. “Skycom is Huawei.

“The dishonesty was partly through painting a picture of distance through what Ms. Meng did say and neglecting to disclose the true nature of the relationship by omission. What we have here are sins of both commission and omission.’

Associate Chief justice Heather asked Frater why a large bank like HSBC would rely on the word of one person.

Frater said Meng was important because she was Huawei’s CFO.

Holmes wondered if it was Meng’s responsibility to explain risk to HSBC.

“She is the one that gives them the information which they can assess the risk,” Frater said. “The message she is convening to them is you are at not risk at all because we are complying with all sanctions."