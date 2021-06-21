Canadian legislator calls for investigation into video of a police officer kneeling on a teenager's neck

The mother of the teen in the video, who has not been named because he is a minor, says she questioned why police would hold her son to the ground by his neck.

"Is it because my son is Black?" she asked. "It's not because we're Black that we have to experience those kind of things. We're humans. Poor child," she told the CBC.

What the video shows

Video of the incident was obtained by Radio-Canada and shows about a minute and a half of the arrest.

It does not show what lead up to the intervention, and it begins and ends with officers restraining the teen, according to CBC.

At the start of the video, two officers can be seen kneeling on the suspect, one with his knee on the teenager's lower back and the other with his knee on his neck and face, CBC reported. The teen doesn't appear to be moving or saying anything.

According to the video, after about 15 seconds, the two officers in the video rise and the officer who had his knee on the teen's neck adjusts his position and kneels again with both legs on the teen's neck and back, where he stays for about 40 seconds.