Canadiens return to Cup Final after 3-2 OT win over Vegas

Caufield, who scored his fourth playoff goal on a breakaway in the second period, paid tribute to the veteran players such Weber and Price, making their first trip to the final.

“I’m just trying to take it all in and enjoy the moment,” said the 20-year-old Caufield who has played more NHL playoff games (15) than regular-season (10). “It’s for the older guys.”

That’s when Danault put his arm around Caufield and said: “You’re sure a big part of it though.”

Montreal will make its NHL-leading 35th Stanley Cup Final appearance. The Canadiens will face the winner of the semifinal series between the defending champion Lightning and New York Islanders, which heads to a Game 7 at Tampa Bay on Friday.

Montreal also becomes just the sixth Canadian-based team to reach the final since 1994, and first since the Vancouver Canucks lost to Boston in seven games in 2011.

“We wouldn’t be here right now if we didn’t believe,” Price said. “We’ve believed this whole time and obviously we’re ecstatic and we have a lot of work left to do.”