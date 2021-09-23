Candidates clash in last TV debate before German election

BERLIN (AP) — The three candidates hoping to succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor, and the four leaders of the other parties currently in parliament, clashed Thursday over a variety of topics in the last televised debate before Sunday's election.

Unlike previous debates that repeatedly focused on climate change, poverty and other domestic topics, the candidates discussed foreign policy issues for the first time, too.

Olaf Scholz of the center-left Social Democrats, who is currently Germany’s finance minister, said closer cooperation within Europe is needed but that at the same time the EU needs to continue to work closely together with the United States and NATO.

“We are the big country in the middle of the European Union with the biggest population and the biggest economic strength,” Scholz said. “And therefore we need to make sure that Europe speaks with a more united voice.”

His closest rival, Armin Laschet of the center-right Union bloc, also spoke out for a stronger and more united Europe, adding that the continent should cooperate on common arms projects.

“We need more Europe, we need to speak with one voice,” Laschet said. “We need to start projects together, also arms projects to be able to act together."