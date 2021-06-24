 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Candidates to succeed Merkel defend EU, blast nationalism
0 Comments
AP

Candidates to succeed Merkel defend EU, blast nationalism

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BERLIN (AP) — The three leading contenders to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor in Germany's upcoming national election spoke out strongly Thursday in favor of the European Union and its ideals.

In a combative speech, the candidate from Merkel's center-right Union bloc recalled how the Soviet blockade of West Berlin had demonstrated the importance of international cooperation.

“That was an attack on the free world,” Armin Laschet told lawmakers on the 73rd anniversary of the blockade's beginning. It ended almost a year later after an unprecedented effort by western Allies to fly essential goods into the besieged city, in what became known as the Berlin Airlift.

“The airlift was the embodiment of the outstretched hand of the United States, Great Britain, France and other countries,” said Laschet, the governor of Germany's most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

“(It showed that) when liberal democracies work together then there's no chance for division and confrontation,” he added.

Laschet took aim at the far-right Alternative for Germany party, which recently approved a program that includes pulling the country out of the EU.

“We need Europe more than ever,” he said, accusing AfD of "harming German interests."

“We're not going to let a deadly virus nor anti-European gloating and skepticism, and certainly not populists and nationalists, destroy this Europe,” said Laschet.

His words were echoed by the candidates for the center-left Social Democrats, Olaf Scholz, and for the environmentalist Greens, Annalena Baerbock.

Scholz praised the EU's decision to jointly borrow money — an idea long resisted by Germany — for the pandemic recovery fund, but called for the EU to also find solutions to political problems, including the issue of migration.

Speaking during a parliamentary debate on the European Union, Baerbock said the bloc needs to find “clear language” when it comes to addressing human rights abuses among its own members. She cited the new law in Hungary restricting materials deemed to promote homosexuality, and recent pushbacks of migrants on the Croatian border.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

3,000-year-old human remains show injuries of the earliest known shark attack

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
New Zealand on edge after virus-infected Australian visits
World

New Zealand on edge after virus-infected Australian visits

  • Updated

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — After enjoying nearly four months without any community transmission of the coronavirus, New Zealanders were on edge Wednesday after health authorities said an infectious traveler from Australia had visited over the weekend.

+16
Antivirus pioneer John McAfee found dead in Spanish prison
World

Antivirus pioneer John McAfee found dead in Spanish prison

  • Updated

MADRID (AP) — John McAfee, the creator of McAfee antivirus software, was found dead in his jail cell near Barcelona in an apparent suicide Wednesday, hours after a Spanish court approved his extradition to the United States to face tax charges punishable by decades in prison, authorities said.

+11
Russian gas pipeline vexes U.S. charm offensive in Germany
World

Russian gas pipeline vexes U.S. charm offensive in Germany

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — The United States and Germany struggled Wednesday to resolve a major dispute over a Russian gas pipeline, even as the Biden administration seeks to improve relations with Western Europe that had been strained during Donald Trump’s presidency.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News