Candidates to succeed Merkel defend EU, blast nationalism

BERLIN (AP) — The three leading contenders to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor in Germany's upcoming national election spoke out strongly Thursday in favor of the European Union and its ideals.

In a combative speech, the candidate from Merkel's center-right Union bloc recalled how the Soviet blockade of West Berlin had demonstrated the importance of international cooperation.

“That was an attack on the free world,” Armin Laschet told lawmakers on the 73rd anniversary of the blockade's beginning. It ended almost a year later after an unprecedented effort by western Allies to fly essential goods into the besieged city, in what became known as the Berlin Airlift.

“The airlift was the embodiment of the outstretched hand of the United States, Great Britain, France and other countries,” said Laschet, the governor of Germany's most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

“(It showed that) when liberal democracies work together then there's no chance for division and confrontation,” he added.

Laschet took aim at the far-right Alternative for Germany party, which recently approved a program that includes pulling the country out of the EU.