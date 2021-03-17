Caretaker PM Rutte seen as winning most seats in Dutch vote

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch voters pushed Prime Minister Mark Rutte toward a fourth term in office in Wednesday’s general election that bolstered his conservative party’s position as the biggest in parliament and boosted a key ally into second place, an exit poll suggested.

With Rutte's bloc and other mainstream parties thriving, the far-right failed again to make a major breakthrough despite its hopes of appealing to populist sentiments and capitalizing on the severe economic downturn and pandemic that has killed more than 16,000 people in the Netherlands.

Rutte, 54, has now won four elections in a row. He has been in power for more than a decade at the head of three different coalitions and could become the country’s longest-serving prime minister if he manages to form a new government.

He said voters had given his party “an overwhelming vote of confidence and it is humbling It is also forcing us to do everything we can to make a success out of it.

”“The agenda ahead of us is enormous,” Rutte said in his first reaction to the poll results. “In the coming weeks and months, we have to lead the Netherlands through the corona crisis.”