Cargo plane's engine catches fire, dropping debris that injures two people in a Dutch town

As a result of the engine problems, metal parts fell down in Meerssen in the Sint Josephstraat area, the Veiligheidsregio (safety inspector) said.

Two people were slightly injured. One of them was taken to a hospital, the safety inspector said. Several cars and houses were also damaged, the safety inspector added.

MAA said in a statement that the plane was carrying "general cargo and pharmaceuticals on board."

"A few seconds after the plane took off, air traffic control noted an engine fire and informed the pilots. They then switched off the engine concerned and sent out an emergency signal," MAA said.

MAA said the pilot chose to land at Liège due to its longer runway, which provided the plane with more space to land safely.

"We understand that people are shocked and regret that this has happened," MAA said. "Our attention now primarily focuses on those directly involved in this incident."

The cargo plane is registered as VQ-BWT, according to CNN Belgium affiliate HLN-VTM Nieuws.