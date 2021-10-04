Catalan ex-leader Puigdemont freed temporarily

SASSARI, Sardinia (AP) — Catalonia's former separatist leader Carles Puigdemont walked out of a Sardinian courthouse Monday after a judge delayed a decision on Spain's extradition request and said he was free to travel.

Puigdemont walked out with his lawyer, shook hands and embraced supporters, saying he was "very happy," as he got in a van and was whisked away.

His Italian lawyer, Agostinangelo Marras, told reporters that a decision on extradition to Spain, where he is accused of sedition, is pending decisions by a high court in Europe regarding Puigdemont's immunity. But he said his client is free to travel as he pleases in the meantime.

Puigdemont was arrested Sept. 23 in Sardinia, where he had arrived from his home in Belgium to attend a Catalan cultural festival at the invitation of a Sardinian separatist movement. He was freed by a judge a day later pending Monday’s extradition hearing.

Puigdemont and fellow separatists Clara Ponsatí and Toni Comín had their immunity as European Parliament members lifted earlier this year as requested by Spain after the European Union’s general court said that they didn't demonstrate they were at risk of being arrested.