Catalan separatists eye freedom after Spain's Cabinet pardon

The government said the pardons could be revoked if their beneficiaries try to lead another breakaway bid or commit a serious crime.

“These pardons do not depend on their recipients renouncing their ideas, and nor do we expect them to do so,” Sánchez said. “But these people were never put in prison for the ideas they hold, but rather for having violated the laws of our democracy.”

The pardons do not cover former Catalonia president Carles Puigdemont and the other high-profile separatists who fled Spain following the unsuccessful breakaway attempt.

The Catalan regional chief, Pere Aragonès, said that by issuing the pardons the government was acknowledging that the separatists’ prosecution was unjust but that its move left out many other Catalans prosecuted, including Puigdemont and others who fled abroad.

“It’s the time for amnesty and for self-determination,” Aragonès said in a televised speech surrounded by members of his regional Cabinet. “It’s the time for us to agree on a referendum on independence.”

Spain’s government has refused to consider an independence referendum. Instead, it hopes to find a new formula on self-rule for the affluent region that already enjoys wide-ranging powers.