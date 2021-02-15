 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Catalan separatists show resilience despite setbacks
AP

Catalan separatists show resilience despite setbacks

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The separatist movement in Spain’s northeast Catalonia has shown resilience, increasing its power in a regional election on the weekend despite years of frustrated ambitions to create a new Mediterranean nation.

On the back of a record low turnout in Sunday's vote, the three main parties who want to create a Catalan state expanded their majority in the regional parliament based in Barcelona to 74 seats of the 135-seat chamber, up from 70 in 2017.

The strong result for the separatists comes after their 2017 bid for a breakaway ended with several of its leaders in jail, others fleeing abroad from Spanish justice, and the entrenchment of roughly half of Catalonia that strongly supports staying in Spain.

Virus fears kept many voters at home, especially in urban areas that trend toward voting for pro-union parties.

The impact of the election was felt in Madrid. While the Socialists of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez got a boost after they won the elections with the most votes, the parties on the right of Spain’s political spectrum were shaken.

The far-right Vox party, with its unabashed hardline stance against Catalan secession and illegal immigration, confirmed its ascendancy by entering the Catalan parliament with an impressive 11 seats.

The liberal Citizens collapsed from 36 to just 6 seats, putting its future as a party in doubt.

The traditional conservatives, the Popular Party, also slid down to just three seats despite the campaign efforts of opposition leader Pablo Casado.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden cabinet nominees yet to be confirmed by the Senate

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+11
WHO team: Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
World

WHO team: Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab

  • Updated

WUHAN, China (AP) — The coronavirus most likely first appeared in humans after jumping from an animal, a team of international and Chinese scientists looking for the origins of COVID-19 said Tuesday, saying an alternate theory that the virus leaked from a Chinese lab was unlikely.

Trump's Covid-19 condition was worse than his team let on
World

Trump's Covid-19 condition was worse than his team let on

Former US President Donald Trump's condition with Covid-19 became so concerning last year that there was talk of putting him on a ventilator, according to what Trump told one person at the time, raising questions over whether the White House downplayed the seriousness of his situation.

+3
'Finally': France seeks to set age for sexual consent, at 15
World

'Finally': France seeks to set age for sexual consent, at 15

  • Updated

PARIS (AP) — France’s government wants to set the age of sexual consent at 15 and make it easier to punish long-ago child sexual abuse, amid growing public pressure and a wave of online testimonies about rape and other sexual violence by parents and authority figures.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News