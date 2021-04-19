 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CCTV shows the moment a railroad worker snatched a child from the path of a train
0 comments
AP

CCTV shows the moment a railroad worker snatched a child from the path of a train

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CCTV cameras captured the moment a railroad worker saved the life of a child who slipped and fell onto the tracks at a station in Mumbai.

Hair-raising footage released Monday shows the moment an Indian railroad employee rushed to save the life of a child who had fallen onto the tracks.

The CCTV video, posted to Twitter by India's Ministry of Railways, showed a station worker at Vangani Station in Mumbai sprinting to rescue a child as an oncoming train sped towards them.

The worker lifted the child onto the platform moments before the train would have hit.

The ministry praised the employee, pointsman Mayur Shelkhe, as a "good samaritan."

"We salute his exemplary courage & utmost devotion to the duty," they added in the tweet.

Indian Railways is the world's fourth-largest rail operator and India's biggest employer.

On March 25 2020, the rail network was suspended for the first time in 167 years when Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The following month, the railway operator announced plans to convert as many as 20,000 old train carriages into isolation wards for patients as the virus spread.

India is currently dealing with a worsening second wave of coronavirus. On Sunday, the country reported 261,500 new cases -- its highest single-day figure so far, according to data from the Indian Ministry of Health.

0 comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Construction startups build homes with 3D printers

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News