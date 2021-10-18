Center-left candidate claims victory in Rome's mayoral vote

ROME (AP) — Roberto Gualtieri, a former finance minister from Italy's Democratic Party, claimed victory Monday in Rome's mayoral election after partial results indicated he had a wide advantage over his right-wing challenger.

Partial results, according to the Interior Ministry, indicated Gualtieri would clinch about 60% of the vote, with Enrico Michetti, a novice politician who specializes in administrative law, taking the remaining 40%. Michetti had been hand-picked by the leader of a far-right party with neo-fascist roots as its choice to lead the problem-plagued Italian capital.

A beaming Gualtieri told supporters after polls closed Monday on the second day of voting that he will “work with all my energy” to make Rome deserve the reputation of “a great European capital.”

Gualtieri faces a Herculean task of cleaning up a city where trash and recycling collection is often inadequate, many public buses have caught fire and elevator maintenance has put key subway stations out of service for about a year.

The current populist 5-Star Movement mayor, Virginia Raggi, was eliminated in first-round voting two weeks ago. On Monday she pledged to help Gualtieri in his efforts to turn around the city.