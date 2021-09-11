Center-right seeks boost in Bavaria ahead of German election

Laschet, the governor of North Rhine-Westphalia state, suffered a blow this week after a court ruled that a massive police operation his government ordered against environmental protesters in 2018 was illegal. One activist died during the police operation to evict people from tree houses built by protesters seeking to stop a forest from being destroyed to make way for a coal mine.

The 60-year-old conceded that mistakes were made during the election campaign.

“Of course not everything was optimal, we ourselves know that,” Laschet said during his speech in Nuremberg, urging party supporters to use the two remaining weeks to convince undecided voters.

The Union bloc has warned of a major political shif t in Germany if the Social Democrats receive enough votes to form a government with the environmentalist Greens and the Left party after the election.