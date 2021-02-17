Central European leaders: Visegrad Group helps protect EU

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday that the role of Central European nations is to help protect the European Union from external threats but also against the bloc's own “tendencies" at empire building, while guarding their own independence.

Orban made the remark during celebrations by Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and The Czech Republic to mark 30 years of their Visegrad Group, an informal body of political and economic cooperation in the fast-developing region.

European Council President Charles Michel also attended the gathering at Wawel Castle in Krakow that was hosted by Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and brought together Orban, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and Slovakia's Prime Minister Igor Matovic.

The V4 nations “understand their share of responsibility for the future of Europe" based on Christian values, Orban wrote in a letter for Poland's Interia.pl news platform and for the Hungarian daily Magyar Nemzet.

He said the group's role was to “defend (Europe) against outside attacks and defend it against internal tendencies to build an empire, to maintain the independence of our homelands and nations."