Chair says UN climate talks in Glasgow must be COVID-safe

BERLIN (AP) — The chair of this year's U.N. climate talks said Friday that he is planning for a physical meeting in November but that organizers are also discussing contingencies due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The global gathering was postponed last year because of the pandemic, hampering progress on a range of issues that have divided nations in their effort to curb climate change. The 2021 meeting is set to take place Nov. 1-12 in Glasgow, Scotland.

“The climate crisis has not abated," said Alok Sharma, who was appointed by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to preside over the summit.

“In fact, last year was the warmest year on record, the last decade was the warmest decade on record, and we’re seen the devastating effects of climate change around the world,” he added. “So we are going to be proceeding on the basis that this event is happening in November.”

Sharma said that while an in-person event is planned, “we need to make sure that it is safe” for participants and Glasgow residents when Britain hosts what will be its largest-ever international political gathering.