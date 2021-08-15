Chaos is unfolding in Afghanistan. Here's where things stand

Foreign governments scrambling. The airport has become the focus of much international attention as foreign governments work to evacuate citizens.

Following reports of gunfire at the airport, the U.S. embassy instructed all American citizens still in the country to shelter in place. "The security situation in Kabul is changing quickly including at the airport," it said in a security alert. "There are reports of the airport taking fire; therefore we are instructing U.S. citizens to shelter in place."

How we got here

The U.S. withdrawal from the country opened a clear path for the Taliban to take on and defeat the Afghan security forces. Many major cities fell with little to no resistance, including the key city of Jalalabad, which the Taliban seized on Sunday.

Biden officials admit miscalculation. The rapid fall of Afghanistan's national forces and government has come as a shock to President Joe Biden and senior members of his administration, who only last month believed it could take months before the civilian government in Kabul fell — allowing a period of time after American troops left before the full consequences of the withdrawal were laid bare.