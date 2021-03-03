China: Calls for 2022 Winter Olympics boycott doomed to fail

BEIJING (AP) — Calls for a boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics on human rights grounds are “doomed to failure,” a Chinese government spokesperson said Wednesday, as lawmakers and political advisers began converging on China's capital for the biggest annual gathering of the political calendar.

The spokesperson, Guo Weimin, also denounced speculation that Beijing was seeking diplomatic gains by providing COVID-19 vaccines and other global assistance to help fight the pandemic, saying China was only seeking to meet its international obligations in providing a public service.

Guo is spokesperson for the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the official advisory body to China’s ceremonial parliament, the National People’s Congress.

Both bodies open their annual meetings this week amid tight security and social distancing measures to guard against increasingly narrow odds of passing on the coronavirus. Local transmission of COVID-19 has been practically wiped out in China, where the first cases were detected in the central city of Wuhan late in 2019.

Beijing is the only city ever to have been given the right to host both the Summer and Winter Olympics, further burnishing the ruling Communist Party's credentials for driving economic growth and organizational expertise.