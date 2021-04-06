China cautions Japan as it speaks up before Biden, Suga meet

BEIJING (AP) — China’s foreign minister cautioned Japan against teaming up with the U.S. to counter Beijing, as Japan speaks up more on human rights in China's Xinjiang region ahead of a U.S.-Japan summit next week.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Japanese counterpart in a phone call Monday evening that their two countries should ensure that their relations “do not get involved in the so-called confrontation between major countries,” a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement said.

It quoted Wang as saying that “China hopes that Japan, as an independent country, will look at China’s development in an objective and rational way, instead of being misled by some countries holding biased view against China.”

Japan, a close U.S. ally that hosts major American naval and air force bases, shares U.S. concerns about China's military buildup and claims to territory in the South and East China Seas. However, its major trade and investment interests in China have at times reined in its criticism of its larger neighbor.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is to travel to Washington to meet President Joe Biden on April 16 in what will be the U.S. leader’s first in-person summit since taking office in January.