In a summit statement, the leaders said that China’s goals and “assertive behavior present systemic challenges to the rules-based international order and to areas relevant to alliance security.”

The leaders expressed concern about what they said were China’s “coercive policies,” the opaque ways it is modernizing its armed forces and its use of disinformation.

In response, the Chines mission said Beijing’s military was purely for defensive purposes and its military modernization was “reasonable, rational, open and transparent.”

China’s defense budget is the second largest after the U.S., but the mission said the figure of approximately $209 billion was still more than a fifth less than what NATO countries spent combined. Observers say China spends more than it says on its military by not declaring costs for new weapons and other programs.

NATO countries also maintain bases around the world and “send their aircraft carriers all over the place to display their military might,” the Chinese mission said.

It also referenced the bombing of the Chinese Embassy in Serbia in 1999, which killed three state media journalists. NATO has said that was the result of faulty targeting but most Chinese believe it was a deliberate attack.