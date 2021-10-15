 Skip to main content
China launches 3 astronauts on 6-month space station mission
AP

China launches 3 astronauts on 6-month space station mission

BEIJING (AP) — China on Saturday launched a three-person crew for a six-month mission aboard its space station that is planned at setting a new record for the length of time spent in space by Chinese astronauts as the country moves toward complete the orbiting structure.

The Shenzhou-13 spaceship carrying the three astronauts was launched by a Long March-2F rocket at 12:25 a.m. (4225 GMT Friday).

It is expected to complete docking with the Tianhe module within the next six hours, beginning the mission that will continue the work of the initial crew. Those crew members conducted two spacewalks and deployed a 10-meter (33-foot) mechanical arm before returning from their 90-day stay in mid-September.

The new crew includes two veterans of space travel. Pilot Zhai Zhigang, 55, and Wang Yaping, 41, the only woman on the mission, and Ye Guangfu, 41, who is making his first trip to space.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

