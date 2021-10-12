China: Military drills, flights were needed to defend Taiwan

Taiwanese Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng earlier this month called the situation the most severe in the 40 years since his enlistment and that he believed China would have “comprehensive” capabilities to invade Taiwan by 2025.

In a talk this week with journalists, political scientist Shelley Rigger said while the situation seemed more intense, it was more likely being used as a deterrent.

“So trying to deter Taiwan from imaging that there is some kind of opportunity to make a change in its own position and also trying to deter the U.S. from providing support or creating the impression in Taiwan that this might be a moment for Taiwan to push the envelope harder," said Rigger, a longtime observer of Taiwanese politics at Davidson College in North Carolina.

“I also think that there is an element of the PLA kind of testing its own operational capabilities, and so its kind of killing two birds with one stone — you’re sending a strong message to Taiwan and to the U.S. and you’re also getting a lot of flight hours at a minimum for your military personnel," Rigger said.

