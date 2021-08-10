China recalls Lithuania ambassador over Taiwan office row

“We also warn the Taiwan authorities that 'Taiwan independence' is a dead end and any attempt at separatist activities in the international arena is doomed to fail," the statement said.

“The Chinese Government and people have unswerving determination to achieve reunification of the country. The red line of safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity shall not be crossed," it said.

Taiwan courted ties with Eastern European nations following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, citing their past experiences under authoritarian rule and embrace of multiparty democracy and liberal values.

China leveraged its growing economic and diplomatic clout to ensure such relations were only unofficial, although that hasn't tempered Taiwan's desire to find new openings.

In February, under pressure from China, Guyana canceled permission for Taiwan to open a trade and investment office in the South American country.

China in recent years has engaged in diplomatic feuds with nations from Norway to Australia over trade, human rights, political interference, intellectual property rights and even the search for the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taiwan’s first-ever representative office abroad to bear the name of Taiwan was established in Somaliland in 2020. The last time Taiwan established a representative office in Europe was in 2003 in Bratislava, Slovakia.

