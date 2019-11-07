{{featured_button_text}}

BEIJING (AP) — China's imports of U.S. goods fall 14.3% in October amid tariff war, exports to United States off 16.2%.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0