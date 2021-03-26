China sanctions Britons over West's Xinjiang criticism

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned Beijing’s move, saying the sanctioned individuals “are performing a vital role shining a light on the gross human rights violations being perpetrated against Uyghur Muslims.

“Freedom to speak out in opposition to abuse is fundamental and I stand firmly with them,” he tweeted.

The latest sanctions and the harsh tone of comments from Beijing officials reflect China's increasingly tough diplomacy under nationalist leader Xi Jinping, who has pledged to uphold China's interests at any cost. Over recent days, China has blocked already highly limited BBC broadcasts into the country and put two Canadians on trial in apparent retribution for that country's detention of an executive of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei.

At a daily news briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying accused the U.S., the U.K., allied nations and portions of the Western media of collaborating to subvert China’s unity and development.

“For a lengthy period of time, the U.S., U.K and others have felt free to say whatever they like without allowing others to do the same,” Hua said. Those days are over and the West will “have to gradually get used to it,” Hua said.