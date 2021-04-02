China says H&M changed online map after criticism

Official media have criticized Nike, Burberry, Adidas and Uniqlo for expressing concern about reports of forced labor in Xinjiang. H&M goods have disappeared from China’s major e-commerce platforms, but other brands still are available. Dozens of Chinese celebrities have pulled out of endorsement deals with foreign brands.

Chinese officials reject reports of abuses and say the camps are for job training to support economic development and combat Islamic extremism.

It isn’t clear why H&M was singled out, but Beijing’s relations with Sweden have been strained since 2005 after a Chinese-born Swedish publisher disappeared in Thailand and surfaced in China.

Companies also have been pressured to change how maps show China’s border with India and disputed areas of the South China Sea.

Beijing uses access to China’s huge consumer market as leverage to pressure brands to conform to its official positions.

They usually comply, but Xinjiang is unusually sensitive. Global brands want to avoid provoking Chinese retaliation but also face pressure abroad to distance themselves from abuses.

In a statement this week, H&M praised its Chinese suppliers and said it is “working on next steps with regards to material sourcing” but gave no indication of possible steps that might mollify the Communist Party.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0