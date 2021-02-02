China strips license from second lawyer for HK activists

The U.S. expressed concern over the decision to revoke the licenses of both lawyers.

“We’re deeply concerned by the People’s Republic of China’s attempts to disbar and harass human rights lawyers Lu Siwei and Ren Quanniu for representing the Hong Kong 12,” said a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department in a statement issued on Twitter on Wednesday.

“We urge Beijing to respect human rights and the rule of law and to reinstate their legal credentials at once.”

Ren was told that comments he made in court in a case in 2018 defending Falun Gong practitioners had caused a “negative impact on society,” according to a notice from the Henan Justice Department that he showed to The Associated Press.

An official who answered the phone at the Henan Justice Department declined to comment on the case, saying they did not deal directly with media.

Ren has years of experience in handling politically human rights cases in China. He has defended people affiliated with the Falun Gong, a spiritual movement which China has labeled a cult and is the subject of persecution after its followers protested in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1999.

Most recently, he represented citizen journalist Zhang Zhan, who was sentenced to four years in prison last December for attempting to report on the situation in the city of Wuhan during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic early last year.

