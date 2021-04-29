China successfully launches first module of planned space station

What's next for ISS?

What lies ahead for the aging ISS is unclear.

It was initially envisaged that the ISS would have a 30-year lifespan. NASA has said that the space station is viable beyond 2028 and it could continue to play a key role in preparing for deeper space flight such as missions to Mars. However, it wants to share the $1.1 billion annual cost of operating it more widely with other potential users.

"The hope has been to commercialize the station, but it's not clear much progress has been made or even what commercialization would mean in practice. ISS is probably not ideally fitted out as a hotel for space tourists, and it's not clear there's much business interest in using ISS for zero gravity R&D," said Burbach.

"In theory lack of a buyer, so to speak, might mean abandoning ISS and de-orbiting it, letting up burn up like the Mir station twenty years ago. I think it will be very difficult politically for the US to abandon a permanent presence in Earth orbit when the Chinese *do* have a station of their own," he said via email.