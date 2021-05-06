China trade surges as global demand recovers from pandemic

Chinese manufacturers of smartphones, cars, consumer electronics and other goods also are hampered by global shortages of processor chips as industries revive following the pandemic.

April exports to the United States rose 30.8% over a year ago to $42 billion despite tariff hikes that stayed in place after Beijing and Washington agreed to a truce in their trade war last year. Imports of American goods rose 23.5% to $13.9 billion despite Chinese tariff hikes.

China’s global trade surplus narrowed by 5% to $42.8 billion, a sign Chinese demand is recovering faster than in the rest of the world. Its politically volatile surplus with the United States widened by 33.4% to $28.1 billion.

Exports to the 27-nation European Union rose 23.9% over a year ago to $39.9 billion while imports gained $43.3% to $26.8 billion. China's trade surplus with Europe narrowed by 3% to $13.1 billion.

Exporters benefited from the early reopening of China’s economy and demand for masks and other medical supplies while some governments are re-imposing anti-virus curbs that limit business and trade.

The latest Chinese import figures also are inflated by the rise in global prices for iron ore and other commodities. That can make imports look bigger while the amount of goods holds steady or declines.

In the four months through April, Chinese exports jumped 44% over a year earlier to $973.7 billion. Imports rose $31.9 billion to $815.8 billion.

