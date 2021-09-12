China's FM Wang offers aid and friendship on Cambodia visit

Speaking to the press after meeting separately with Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, Wang made a similar point, saying, “Let Chinese-Cambodian friendship be steadier than iron and stronger than steel.”

Hun Sen pointed out other assistance from China for the construction of more than 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) of roads and seven big bridges across the Mekong, Tonle Sap and Bassac rivers. He noted as well that vaccines sold and donated by China had helped Cambodia battle the pandemic.

Hun Sen added, however, that Cambodia is not reliant solely on China but makes friends with all the world’s countries, and welcomes their aid for development. The U.S. has also donated COVID-19 vaccines to Cambodia.

Washington’s relations with Hun Sen’s government are frosty, as Beijing’s support allows Cambodia to disregard Western concerns about its poor record in human and political rights, and in turn Cambodia generally supports Beijing’s geopolitical positions on issues such as its territorial claims in the South China Sea.

In recent months, the U.S. has expressed concern about their ties and urged Cambodia’s leaders to maintain an independent and balanced foreign policy that would be in its people’s best interests.