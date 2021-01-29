China's HNA Group says creditors want it declared bankrupt

BEIJING (AP) — HNA Group, a debt-burdened Chinese airline operator that faced opposition in Washington to its attempt to buy a Wall Street hedge fund during a costly global acquisition spree, says its creditors have asked a court to declare the company bankrupt.

HNA said on its social media account it would cooperate with the court and “actively promote debt disposal.” It said creditors asked “for bankruptcy and reorganization of our group because the group cannot repay their debts.” It gave no details of the company’s status and no indication whether the court agreed to the petition.

Spokespeople for HNA, headquartered in Haikou on the southern island province of Hainan, didn’t respond to requests for more information.

HNA began as a one-plane airline in 1993. It was struggling with $75 billion in debt when last year’s shutdown of global travel to fight the coronavirus pandemic devastated its core aviation business.

HNA Group was among many Chinese companies that went on a global shopping spree starting in 2014. Financed by state banks, bond sales and their own rising revenues, they bought hotels, insurance companies, sports teams and other assets.