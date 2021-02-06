China's top diplomat takes hardline stance in first call with new US Secretary of State

Ambassador Nicholas Burns, Former U.S. Ambassador to NATO, talks to Becky Anderson about Joe Biden's foreign policy vision, and what would be a smart next move for the U.S.

In his first phone call with new United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, China's top diplomat has again pinned the blame on Washington for plunging bilateral relations to their lowest point in decades, and rejected international criticism of Beijing's policies in Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

Yang Jiechi, the top foreign policy aide to Chinese leader Xi Jinping, told Blinken during their Friday call that the US should "correct recent mistakes, and work with China to promote the healthy and stable development of China-US relations by upholding the spirit of non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation," according to a statement released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Yang emphasized that both sides should respect the other's core interests, as well as political systems and developmental paths of their own choosing, the statement said.

"Each side should focus on taking care of its own domestic affairs. China will firmly continue down the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics and no one can stop the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation," Yang said.