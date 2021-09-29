China's Xi leads Martyr's Day ceremony amid patriotism drive

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping paid respects at a solemn commemoration Thursday for those who died in the struggle to establish Communist Party rule, as he leads a national drive to reinforce patriotism and single-party authority.

Xi and the six other members of the party’s all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee led aged veterans and government and military leaders in paying their respects at the Monument to the People’s Heroes in the center of Tiananmen Square while a military band played.

Xi, who heads the party and also serves as state president, made no remarks, although Premier Li Keqiang is scheduled to address a reception Thursday evening.

The Martyr’s Day ceremony underscores the stress Xi places on Communist traditions after establishing himself as China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, who founded the People's Republic in 1949 after sweeping to power in a bloody civil war. This year's ceremony follows commemorations of the centenary of the founding of the party in 1921.