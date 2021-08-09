Chinese court rejects Canadian's appeal of death sentence

Barton said he would travel later Tuesday or Wednesday to the northeastern city of Dandong to see Spavor. The ambassador said there might be a ruling in Spavor's case on Wednesday and said he had no details of when Kovrig's case might be decided.

Asked whether the three cases were linked to Meng's, Barton said, “I don’t think it’s a coincidence these are happening right now while events are going on in Vancouver.”

Diplomats from the United States, Germany, Australia and France attended Tuesday's hearing, according to Barton. He expressed thanks to them and to other governments for expressing support for Canada.

Two other Canadians, Fan Wei and Xu Weihong, also were sentenced to death on drug charges in separate cases in 2019 as relations between Beijing and Ottawa deteriorated.

The United States wants the Huawei executive, Meng, who is the company founder's daughter, extradited to face charges she lied to banks in Hong Kong in connection with dealings with Iran that might violate trade sanctions.